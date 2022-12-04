Nancy Pelosi divulges bizarre info on hot dogs to Macron and his wife

(FOX NEWS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog in the House Democratic cloakroom every day to French President Emmanuel Macron last week.

Pelosi made the comment during a Friday state dinner at the White House in a conversation with Macron and his wife, as well as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, was also reportedly in attendance and turned the conversation toward American cuisine, according to The New York Times.

The younger Pelosi reportedly pressed Biden to reveal his favorite American staples.

