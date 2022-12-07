A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Liberal religion' is 'darkness' that must be expelled, says Netanyahu ally

'Anyone who tries to brainwash the children, without the knowledge of the parents, is the darkness'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2022 at 5:59pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- MK Avi Maoz of the far-right, anti-LGBT party Noam sparked outrage Wednesday by comparing the outgoing government to the Hellenizing Jews cast as the villains of the Hanukkah story.

Maoz, a firebrand set to be given sway over curriculum in school and a new “Jewish identity” office as part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s nascent coalition, delivered a diatribe at the Knesset against the “darkness” of progressive values to the sound of heckles and boos from fuming lawmakers across the aisle.

Israeli Knesset Member Avi Maoz, left, and Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a coalition deal on November 27, 2022. (Courtesy Likud)

“The spirit that the Greeks and the Hellenists tried to instill in the Jewish people is the real darkness,” Maoz said, after singing several lines from the popular Hanukkah song “We Came to Expel the Darkness.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







