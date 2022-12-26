A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Netanyahu rebukes conservative ally for anti-LGBT comments

Bibi pledges no harm to gay rights by his upcoming government in Israel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2022 at 8:08pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Wikimedia Commons)

(POLITICO) -- JERUSALEM — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government.

Netanyahu is set to form the most ultranationalist and religious government in Israel’s history between his Likud movement and several openly anti-LGBTQ parties. This has raised fears among Israel’s LGBTQ community that the new government, expected to take office in the coming week, will roll back gains made for LGBTQ rights in Israel in recent years.

Orit Struck, a Religious Zionist member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, said her party seeks a change to the country’s anti-discrimination law that would include permitting people to avoid acts that go against their religious beliefs — including discriminating against LGBTQ people in hospitals.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







