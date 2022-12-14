New member of Congress says he'll insist on prosecutions for porn

In just a short time, the new Congress for the United States will be sworn in.

And as of that day, Jan. 3, 2023, there will be a staunch advocate there who wants – even insists – on prosecutions for those who publish porn for children.

A report from Just the News outlines the agenda that Florida Republican Cory Mills is setting out for himself.

Specifically that is to make it a federal crime for publishers to distribute children's books with sexually explicit images.

"As soon as I get sworn into office, there's a publishing house bill I plan to introduce," he said in an interview with the "Just the News, Not Noise" TV show.

"This bill will actually make any type of publication or any type of distribution of inappropriate pornographic materials by publishing houses like Scholastic or McGraw Hill or anything like that, a federal felony."

Mills won the state's 7th congressional district seat in November, based on his campaign for parental rights.

He's an Army combat veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and recipient of the Bronze Star.

According to the report, "Children's books that have been deemed too sexual or inappropriate have been making headlines lately in some places around the United States, including Dearborn County, Michigan and Loudoun County, Virginia. Parents from multiple states have been coming to school board meetings, expressing concern about specific books that contain graphic and sexual imagery that they don't believe should be available for their children to look at."

Mills explained his plan would bar that activity.

"They would actually be prosecuted under a felony offense if they tried to distribute pornographic or inappropriate material to our children who are under age in our public libraries," he said.

It's just part of a strategy to restore parental rights, he explained.

"We have to stop the indoctrination. We have to stop the sexualization. We have to empower parental rights, and that's what this is about," he explained.

