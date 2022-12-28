New Year 2023 – an outlook of hope

The title of this column may seem counterintuitive to my faithful readers considering the disappointments we've endured through 2022. Despite efforts to diligently chronicle events and proffer advice to America's civil and national security leadership, few glimmers of goodness emerged.

However, let us never forget we serve the Sovereign of all who loves us, and as Scripture declares, "'For I know the plans that I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans for prosperity and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.'" (Jeremiah 29:11, NASB)

It is the essence of wisdom to know man will fail, but our God never has and never will. As we cling to Him and His eternal promises, we can stand boldly for His righteousness with hearts filled with love, joy and hope.

As our Father speaks to us through His word, we can make supplication to Him through prayer. The most powerful weapon we can wield to fight evil is not fists, verbal attacks, guns or bombs; it is prayer. Uniting with the Creator and Sustainer of every good thing to tear down the strongholds of Satan and empower His people will be our triumph.

I invite you to join in prayer as we move into a new year with constant opportunities to shine the light of the Gospel on our darkened world. Here are a few things you can add to your daily prayer list if they're not already there. Pray for:

– The Church. Without a resurgence of biblical fellowship, discipleship and outreach, moral clarity cannot be returned to our society.

– Our nation. The weakness and decline of biblical ministry have brought us to the point of detachment from reality and sanity:

Unborn babies have the inalienable right to life. (Job 31:15)

Men and women are genetically different, and one can never become the other. (Genesis 1:27)

The sexualizing of our children by government school systems is evil and the basest form of child abuse. (Matthew 18:6)

Government is not meant to be sovereign over its citizens. (Exodus 20:3)

Humans are not the arbiters of truth. (John 14:6)

Sexual deviance is not love. (Jude 1:7)

Lying is sin. (Revelation 21:8)

– The restoration of America's founding principles found in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.

– Civil leaders. School boards, mayors, legislators, governors, all the way to the president. May those who work against America and our God repent or be ousted from leadership and influence. We must eschew electing personalities and cast votes for those who will uphold their oaths to protect and defend our Constitution.

– Our military and first responders. Excise "progressive" ideological indoctrination from our military and make constant readiness to defend this nation against our adversaries be "Mission One." Law officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel must be well funded and supported by government officials and community leaders.

– Freedom. We must peacefully reject government encroachment on liberty. No more medical mandates, no more infringement of our First and Second Amendments rights, no more unlawful surveillance and political persecution.

– Our national security. The invasion across our southern border is an existential threat to America and a human rights catastrophe.

Tom Nelson, pastor of Denton Bible Church, characterizes the duality of prayer and action this way: "Don't lean on your shovel and pray for a hole." God's people must be the most active, positive force on Earth, first in prayer, biblical witness and in service.

For 2023, I pray "We the People" will arise, as did our countrymen in forming this great nation. All that stands against the complete destruction of our republic is the Body of Christ. I will continue to speak, write and publish until the Lord calls me to pass through the veil between this terrestrial journey to His Eternal Kingdom. What will you do?

