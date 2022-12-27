Newborn survives after being left in freezing tent

(ABC NEWS) -- A mom is facing charges after she allegedly left her newborn in a tent in the freezing-cold New Hampshire woods, according to authorities.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Manchester Fire Department was dispatched to a reported pregnancy problem, and a woman told responders she gave birth prematurely in the woods, the department said.

Police and fire crews searched the area where the woman directed them but couldn't find the baby, Manchester police said.

