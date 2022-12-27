A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Newly elected congressman admits lying about key details of his bio

'My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry'

Published December 26, 2022 at 9:42pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos came clean to The Post on Monday, admitting that he lied on the campaign trail about his education and work experience — but insisting that the controversy won’t deter him from serving out his two-year term in Congress.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos said at one point during his exclusive interview. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

Santos’s professional biography was called into question earlier this month after the New York Times reported that he misrepresented a number of claims, including where he attended college and his alleged employment history with high-profile Wall Street firms.

Read the full story ›

