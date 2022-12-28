No counseling AGAINST queerness: U.S. judge hammers Christian view

A homosexual federal judge has endorsed a Colorado state LGBT agenda point signed into law by a gay governor that imposes viewpoint discrimination on Christian counselors, threatening them with so-called "unprofessional conduct" charges if they encourage clients who want to rid themselves of same-sex attractions to do just that.

They can, however, encourage clients to pursue homosexual behavior.

It's part of a worldwide agenda against the fact that some people want to leave homosexuality, and, in fact, do. Such cases destroy the LGBT community's claim that people are "born" that way.

TRENDING: Parents slam effort to ban 'hate speech' from school-board meetings

The recent case was decided by a gay judge, U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, who refused a request by Christian counselor Kaley Chiles for a preliminary injunction against a Colorado law that bans licensed mental health providers from "attempting to change" a minor patient's gender identity or sexual orientation.

It bans them even from helping a patient who wants to "eliminate feelings of same-sex attraction," according to a Denver Gazette report.

That report claims that proponents of the law, including medical professionals, deemed the practice harmful and responsible for suicides among LGBT youth.

A well-known online "encyclopedia" where the information trends to the far-left claimed, "Conversion therapy, which also goes by the labels of sexual orientation change efforts and gender identity change efforts, refers to techniques seeking to change a person's sexuality — specifically, in a manner stigmatizing same-sex attraction or transgender identity. Although such practices can be based in discussion or prayer, they have also included hypnosis, induced vomiting or electric shocks."

Is freedom of speech effectively dead in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (34 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

In fact, because those who successfully leave the gay lifestyle destroy the claim that those feelings are innate and unchangeable, the LGBT activists repeatedly have mischaracterized Christian counseling against the lifestyle as the same as extreme "pseudoscience" that includes "ice-pick lobotomies," "chemical castration," "the application of electric shock to the hands and/or genitals" and "nausea-inducing drug."

Chiles said the law is nothing less than a viewpoint-based censorship by a state government.

To pursue a ban on counseling regarding unwanted same-sex attractions, LGBT activists convinced the state to adopt a claim, in the law, that such counseling is "unprofessional conduct."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Under the leftist state's law, counselors can encourage same-sex behaviors, but cannot discourage those.

Chiles' lawyers argued, "With the passage of the Counseling Censorship Law, the government has interjected itself between mental health professionals and their clients as effectively as if defendants were standing in the counselor’s office with their hand over her mouth lest she dare say something contrary to the state-approved orthodoxy mandated by the law."

The Gazette noted other federal courts have affirmed similar laws that censor the Christian perspective on same-sex relationships.

Some of those decisions have noted that states can restrict the speech of those who hold state licenses when they are speaking in situations authorized by that license.

Sweeney claimed that Chiles "may engage in therapeutic practices," but threatened that she has no right to "seek to change" a patient's "sexual orientation or gender identity."

The Gazette said Sweeney is the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado, and Gov. Jared Polis long has boasted about his homosexual lifestyle.

An appeal of Sweeney's verdict is planned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!