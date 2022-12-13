A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Non-binary Biden nuclear official charged in luggage thefts leaves administration

'No longer a DOE employee'

Published December 12, 2022 at 9:02pm
Published December 12, 2022 at 9:02pm
Sam Brinton (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Samuel Brinton, the non-binary Biden administration official charged in multiple baggage thefts at two separate airports, is reportedly no longer with the Department of Energy.

A DOE spokesperson told Fox News Digital Monday that Brinton "is no longer a DOE employee." DOE also told Fox, "This was not a Biden official."

It was not immediately clear if Brinton had resigned or had been fired.

Read the full story ›

