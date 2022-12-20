A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nonstop flights around world? 'Star Wars'-like aircraft could travel 11,000 miles in one trip

With room for 5 occupants, it also features a kitchen and toilet facilities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:55pm
Conceptual image of the Ranger vertical takeoff plane by Aura Aerospace. (Courtesy)

(STUDY FINDS) -- A new Star Wars-style aircraft could fly you from London to Sydney — and take you directly to the building you’re headed, rather than the airport. The Ranger vertical takeoff plane claims to travel farther than any passenger airliner, while traveling from rooftop to rooftop.

Able to stay in the air for 22 hours, the craft would be able to travel 11,000 miles (17,702 km) in one go — capable of making the 10,560-mile trip down under. The current longest nonstop flight in the world is the Singapore Airlines 9,527-mile journey from New York to Singapore.

San Francisco firm Aura Aerospace describes their vehicle concept as an ultra-long-range aircraft. With room for five occupants, it also features a kitchen and toilet facilities.

