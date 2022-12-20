Nunes hammers FBI for hunting for blackmail material on him

Former Congressman Devin Nunes, who served as the chief of the House Intelligence Committee during its investigation of the FBI for colluding with Democrats to fabricate the debunked "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory against President Trump, has condemned the bureau all over again.

This time, for obtaining an "illegal warrant or subpoena" to investigate Nunes' investigators during that time frame.

"Lo and behold, at about the same time as we are investigating them for illegal spying, they go to a grand jury and get what I would call an illegal warrant or subpoena just to target me when I was part of the legislative ranch at the time – remember, I'm chairman of the Intelligence Committee at the time," Nunes explained during an appearance on the "Just the News, No Noise" program.

"Clearly what they are doing ... is targeting me to figure out what do we know, how do we know it, and how do we learn it, what are we going to do with the information And secondly, most likely, to look for anything that they could potentially blackmail us on," Nunes confirmed.

The FBI's scheming at the time, according to renowned constitutional expert Alan Dershowitz, likely was unconstitutional.

The dispute has arisen again now because the federal bureau recently notified, as required, the targets of its actions at the time.

It was at a time when the FBI was colluding with Democrats to promote the false "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory against Trump. Nunes, and other Republicans, meanwhile, were investigating the FBI and other government operations to find out how that conspiracy theory, which likely went all the way to the Barack Obama White House, was created, launched, and pursued against Trump.

Just the News revealed, "The former House Intelligence Committee chairman is suggesting the Justice Department illegally spied on him and possibly sought blackmail material after a bombshell revelation that federal prosecutors used grand jury subpoenas five years ago to get the phone and email records of his top investigators during the congressional probe that unraveled the now-disproven Russia collusion narrative."

Nunes said, "This is, I believe, unprecedented spying in modern political history at this point, and just sad that it's taken us almost six years to discover it."

It was revealed that the DOJ demanded Google secretly turn over personal email and phone data from several senior lawyers working for Nunes and the Intel committee.

The attacks on the lawyers came "during a critical time frame in the committee's effort to expose the Donald Trump-Russia collusion investigation as having been driven by an uncorroborated political opposition dossier funded by Hillary Clinton. Nunes' committee was locked at the time in a bitter struggle to force the FBI and DOJ to turn over records to the committee," Just the News confirmed.

Nunes said the only reason for such spying would be "because we caught the DOJ and the FBI coordinating with the Democratic Party in 2016 ... in order to spy on the Trump campaign and the Republican Party ..."

Dershowitz, a longtime liberal, told Just the News that more details are needed about the FBI's scheming.

But he said, "It's a violation of the separation of powers. … Our Framers specifically separated legislative, executive and judicial powers. And that was saying ... that Congress is independent and has the right to investigate, and the Justice Department shouldn't be investigating the investigators unless there is fairly substantial proof of criminal conduct. So we don't know the whole story yet, but I'm very suspicious of subpoenas being issued by the grand jury."

Members of the Republican Party, about to take control of the U.S. House, expressed interest.

"Shocking behavior," said Rep. Jim Banks, the House GOP Study Committee chairman.

And, Just the News reported, former FBI intel chief Kevin Brock warned the DOJ has questions to answer.

"A federal grand jury subpoena for records can only be issued after some type of criminal investigation has been opened. So whoever sought the subpoena will have to be prepared to articulate why they thought these staffers broke the law. And it better be a substantial violation, something more than just a media leak investigation for example, otherwise it will risk being perceived as a gross misuse of the grand jury process to intimidate or chill a congressional committee demanding pointed answers from DOJ," he said.

One of the investigators targeted by the FBI, Kash Patel, explained to Just the News that the DOJ's actions raised serious issues regarding the separation of powers.

He pointed out that we "now know" about fraudulent acts by the FBI and DOJ that were happening at the time.

Nunes said, "The FBI and DOJ spied on a presidential campaign, and when Congress began exposing what they were doing, they spied on us to find out what we knew and how we knew it. It's an egregious abuse of power that the next Congress must investigate so these agencies can be held accountable and reformed."

