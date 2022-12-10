Odesa without electricity after strikes by Russian 'kamikaze drones'

(FRANCE24) – More than 1.5 million people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region are without power after Russian drone strikes on the electricity generating system, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday.

Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.

Zelensky said the situation "remains very difficult" in several frontline cities in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia that Putin identified as a focus from the war's outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

