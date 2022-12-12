A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Ozzie and Harriet' actress and Playboy playmate dead at 90

June Blair was married to David Nelson from 1961 to 1975

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 7:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
June Blair on 'The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (Courtesy ABC)

June Blair on 'The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet' (Courtesy ABC)

(FOX NEWS) -- June Blair, a Playboy playmate and actress who portrayed the wife of her real-life husband, David Nelson, on "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," has died. She was 90.

The star and "beloved mom" passed away on Dec. 5 at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, from natural causes, her daughter-in-law Susan Nelson told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"She was an incredible mom, grandmother, friend and devoted animal advocate, caring for all of God’s creatures with her whole heart," said Susan. "The family thanks her wonderful, devoted fans. She treasured them."

TRENDING: The 'save the world' racket is a scam: Stop falling for it

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man plunges to death off mountain cliff while taking photos with his wife
'Ozzie and Harriet' actress and Playboy playmate dead at 90
Teacher taunts angry parents, brags about 'indoctrinating' students with your money
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – here's the proof, captured by lasers
Students of color allowed 'safe space' without white males at college
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×