'Ozzie and Harriet' actress and Playboy playmate dead at 90

(FOX NEWS) -- June Blair, a Playboy playmate and actress who portrayed the wife of her real-life husband, David Nelson, on "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," has died. She was 90.

The star and "beloved mom" passed away on Dec. 5 at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, from natural causes, her daughter-in-law Susan Nelson told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

"She was an incredible mom, grandmother, friend and devoted animal advocate, caring for all of God’s creatures with her whole heart," said Susan. "The family thanks her wonderful, devoted fans. She treasured them."

