Popular snowplow-naming contests drive home important message

Raises awareness of need for prompt snow removal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2022 at 12:21pm
(UPI) – As winter gets underway, some states are trying to bring some levity to the cold, dark season by holding a contest that raises awareness of snowplows across the country.

In Minnesota, the popular contest is back for its third year, and in Vermont, state officials are partnering with schools to teach children a few things about how plows work and in return, the Green Mountain State plows get a unique name out of it.

Minnesotans were invited to submit their creative and unique winter names for eight of Minnesota's Department of Transportation (MnDOT) snowplows – one for each MnDOT district.

Read the full story ›

