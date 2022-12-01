Potatoes 'can be part of healthy diet,' help with weight loss

(FOX 2 DETROIT) – Potatoes have developed a reputation for causing weight gain and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. However, a recent study suggests that the versatile starch does not increase that risk and may actually help people lose weight.

The study, published on Nov. 11 in the Journal of Medicinal Food, examined how a diet that included potatoes affects key health measures. Potatoes are a starchy food that our body breaks into glucose to use as energy. In addition to starch, they contain vitamins, minerals, and fiber in the skin.

The study involved 36 participants between the ages of 18 and 60 who were overweight, obese, or had insulin resistance — a health condition in which the body’s cells do not respond well to insulin, and glucose does not enter into the cells to make energy. Insulin resistance is linked to obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes.

