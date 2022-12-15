Pray for Kari Lake's lawsuit to overturn or redo Arizona election

The eyes of all Americans are riveted, or should be, on Arizona and the lawsuit filed this week by GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

The election was a fiasco, the result of intentional misconduct, fraud.

How many illegal votes did it involve? They far exceeded 17,117, according to Lake in the suit.

In addition, thousands of Republican voters were disenfranchised as a result of Maricopa County election officials' misconduct with the widespread tabulator or printer failures at 59% of 223 vote centers.

Lake's opponent and others sent censorship requests to the Election Misinformation Reporting Portal. The federal government, in partnership with social media companies including Twitter and Facebook, would then have information they did not like removed from public view in violation of the First Amendment.

Testimony by whistleblowers and witnesses with firsthand knowledge shows that Maricopa County officials violated chain-of-custody laws for hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes.

The Lake suit also claims that Maricopa officials permitted the counting of tens of thousands of mail-in and drop-box ballots that did not satisfy signature verification requirements.

On and on it goes in great detail.

In addition, Lake said, Maricopa County "loosened up every procedure and every safety that we have," protocols meant to make sure that only valid mail-in ballots are counted.

The complaint was filed Friday by Lake – whose opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, refused to debate her through the entire campaign.

"So they loosened up [the mail-in balloting], because that's where the Democrat votes are, and then on the day where the Republican votes are, they made it nearly impossible to vote," Lake said. She added that she has sworn statements from voters who said they had voted in every election for decades but could not vote in the Nov. 8 election because at every polling place they went, the lines were wrapped around the building.

In a statement Monday, Lake said the lawsuit "puts an end to any doubt that our elections, especially in Maricopa County, are rigged and massive reforms are needed if the public is ever to trust the results again."

"Our sacred vote was trampled on," she said. "Every Arizonan should be furious, regardless of party. Despite the desperate lies by the fake news, my team has filed one of the strongest election lawsuits in history."

The complaint states that the "maladministration and illegal votes" in Maricopa County caused Arizona to wrongfully name Hobbs the winner. It asks for Lake, having "received the greatest number of votes," to be name the winner or for the election to be redone.

The lawsuit names as defendants Hobbs, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarret and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors members Bill Gates, Clint Hickman, Jack Sellers, Thomas Galvin and Steve Gallardo.

On Nov. 29, as WND reported, following the passionate testimony of poll workers and voters, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to certify their election canvass.

During the public testimony, a poll observer said that at 7 p.m. on Election Day, when the polls closed, there were 675 people waiting in line at his voting location. Only 150 of those people ended up voting, he said. Another poll observer testified that a vote tabulating machine that was found not to be working the night before the election during a test run, nevertheless, was used the next day. Another poll worker described "complete chaos" as machines broke down and angry voters said they had to get back to work, concluding it amounted to "voter suppression."

Judge Peter Thompson, appointed in September 2010 by Gov. Jan Brewer, will rule on this case.

Lake's legal team demands the following relief.

An opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 general election, including ballot signature envelopes and the corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County, prior to trial;

A root cause analysis and forensic examination into the causes and extent of the printer-tabulator problems encountered on Election Day;

Trial of all disputed factual issues;

An order striking all signatures on file with Maricopa County that are not the "registration record" pursuant to A.R.S. § I 6-550(A);

An order striking any invalid ballots or types of ballots on an absolute or prorated basis;

An order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-676;

In the alternative, an order vacating the certified results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-676 or 42 U.S.C. § 1983, and an injunction requiring that Maricopa County re-conduct the gubernatorial election in conformance with all applicable law and excluding all improper votes, under the direction of a special master;

Recusal of defendants Hobbs and Richer from further participation in matters involving the 2022 general election, including any new election and the review of any issues related to the 2022 general election and any new election.

Never mind that Hobbs, the secretary of state, oversaw her own election.

The judge gave equal time to Kari Lake and the defendants, allowing for a hearing and objections to be filed, and he did not allow the defendants to interject their opinions into what was meant to be an administrative scheduling hearing.

So, what can you and I do as the lawsuit progresses? Pray!

