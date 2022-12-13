Prince Harry claims people were 'happy to lie to protect' Prince William

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince Harry is getting candid about his decision to step back as a senior working royal.

On Monday, Netflix released a new trailer for the second installment of their docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which drops on Dec. 15. The first three episodes were released on Dec. 8.

In the clip, the 38-year-old is seen speaking to the camera as he reflects on how he and his wife Meghan Markle struggled with the British tabloids targeting them. Harry also claimed that he and the former American actress were treated differently from his older brother, Prince William.

