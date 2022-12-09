Putin threatens to slash oil production, starve European countries of fuel

By Jack McEvoy
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that his nation may cut crude oil production in response to the Group of Seven Nation’s (G7) price cap on Russian crude, Bloomberg reported Friday.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Balenciaga's side of the story
The G7, which includes the U.S. and Australia, imposed a $60 per barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil on Dec. 5 to target Moscow’s oil revenues which are helping fund its invasion of Ukraine. Putin told reporters on Russian state TV that Russia will consider cutting production due to the price cap and added that he would soon announce a presidential decree to further respond to G7’s move, according to Bloomberg.
“I’m not saying now that this is a decision, but if necessary we’ll think about possible production cuts,” Putin said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Putin stated that Russia would not be financially affected by the $60 cap as the country already sells oil at around such a price and also reiterated that he would not sell oil to countries that impose a price cap, according to Bloomberg.
The average price of Urals crude, the Russian oil benchmark, is currently $53.23 per barrel, according to OilPrice. Russia is already selling substantial amounts of oil at a discounted price to countries like China which are not participating in the price cap framework, according to Reuters.
President Joe Biden banned Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in March in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions as well as sabotage have caused Russia’s share of worldwide energy imports to decline, exacerbating global energy shortages and hiking fuel prices.
The White House and Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?
Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”
Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!