Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff

Win gives Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:38pm
Raphael Warnock (Twitter profile)

(MEDIAITE) -- Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) will retain his Senate seat and serve a six-year term after he defeated Republican Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report called the race just after 9:30 p.m. saying he had “seen enough.”

At the time Wasserman called the race, Warnock led by just 200 votes but was over-performing his numbers from last month in counties across the state where Walker had little or no room for error. Most of the state’s outstanding votes were in the deep blue Atlanta metro area.

