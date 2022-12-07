Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff

(MEDIAITE) -- Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) will retain his Senate seat and serve a six-year term after he defeated Republican Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report called the race just after 9:30 p.m. saying he had “seen enough.”

Decision Desk HQ projects Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) wins re-election to the U.S. Senate in Georgia.#DecisionMade: 9:48pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/hLeDr0wwEp pic.twitter.com/Ica9IL7HyE — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) December 7, 2022

At the time Wasserman called the race, Warnock led by just 200 votes but was over-performing his numbers from last month in counties across the state where Walker had little or no room for error. Most of the state’s outstanding votes were in the deep blue Atlanta metro area.

