A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Religion creating awkward rifts between teens, parents today?

Holiday tension rises when older kids pushed to attend services

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 9:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@oliverragfelt?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Oliver Ragfelt</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)

(Photo by Oliver Ragfelt on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Is religion creating an awkward tension between teens and parents? Free will is an essential aspect of many religions but try explaining that to mom and dad this holiday season. In a poll conducted by University of Michigan researchers, close to half (48%) of parents who plan to attend religious services this holiday season say they would insist their teen join — even if they would rather not.

Whether it’s midnight mass, synagogue, or another type of service, religious rituals are an integral part of the holidays for countless families. Interestingly, however, the new survey suggests many of the younger attendees at these events probably won’t be there by choice. While half of surveyed parents say they’re comfortable with children and teens having a say in whether or not they attend religious events, 44 percent add that, ultimately, kids shouldn’t get to pick until they turn 18.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Another 38 percent would discuss the importance of the event with their skeptical teen but allow the adolescent to choose. Smaller percentages would support their teen’s choice not to attend (8%) or try bargaining (6%) with their teen to get them to attend.

TRENDING: Climate activists: Hypocritical and hilarious

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Religion creating awkward rifts between teens, parents today?
Nonstop flights around world? 'Star Wars'-like aircraft could travel 11,000 miles in one trip
Teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vax gets slap on the wrist
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein learns fate in another rape trial
4 in 10 college freshman will choose their college based on where they can kill their baby
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×