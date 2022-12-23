The reparations scam

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

Regarding "Black activist demands $350,000," the activist says:

"It's a debt that's owed, we worked for free. We're not asking; we're telling you," he demanded.

In "we worked for free," "we" means people who lived hundreds of years ago. This "we" does not include any of the current black citizens who want the "reparations."

His demand reflects his own belief but not the reality that differs from that belief.

His demand for real money suggests that this will be used by already deceased ancestors. Oops, nope, not the deceased – but it is the newly born black citizens who never tasted an ounce of slavery who want the "free" money.

Their foundation for this demand? A thinking that is based on fantasy and desire, not on real connections between their ancestors and themselves.

If their thinking is correct, then their sons and daughters should pay back whites, blacks, Asians and other races who made possible the goods they enjoy – for example, safe road, healthy food, personal property, etc.

Anyone heard of something called a scam? The activist's demand is an obvious scam.

Jason

Climate change, or signs of the end?

Climate activist Greta Thunberg tells us that we're on the brink of mass extinction. Quite the claim. I don't necessarily disagree with that – but is this happening because of climate change, or because God has had enough?

"My spirit shall not always strive with man." – Genesis 6:3 (KJV)

Is the climate actually changing (because of our CO2 output), or are the floods and fires an act of God?

The Bible is quite clear as to what the signs of the end are:

"For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows." – Matthew 24:7-8 (KJV)

Here are all the signs that I have come across:

Wars and rumors of wars

Famine

Pestilence

Earthquakes

Fearful sights and great signs from heaven

Sea and waves roaring

Mass animal deaths

Floods

Storms

Fires

Bloodshed

Firenadoes

Dust storms

Sinkholes

Volcanic eruptions

Hail the size of golf balls

Measles

Coronavirus

Violent winds

It's important to understand that these signs will become more frequent and more severe. That's what sorrows means. Birthing pains.

So, for example, I could say that there's war today, but that's not enough, because we need to look at the bigger picture, e.g. there's Iraq, then Afghanistan, and then Ukraine, etc. War is becoming more frequent, and more severe. The increase in earthquakes is another good example of this. In 1974 there were 4,500 earthquakes, but in 2014 there were 118,000 earthquakes.

A quick check shows that most of these signs are already happening, e.g., there's Ukraine (war), there's COVID (pestilence), there are food shortages (famine), there are earthquakes (number is increasing), and there have been heaps and heaps of floods all over the world.

So, what's going on? Is Jesus coming back, or is our CO2 output too high?!

The signs of the end can be easily mistaken for climate change. In fact, I believe that Satan uses "climate change" as a way to "explain away" the signs of the end. He wants to keep people asleep for just a little bit longer.

So, I encourage you to look at the signs listed above. What do you think? What's going on?

Jarno

The basics of the incarnation

"Unto you is born this day … a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord" (Luke 2:11). What does the Bible teach about the birth of Jesus Christ?

Where? He was born of a "virgin" in "Bethlehem." God's prophets foretold this 700-800 years beforehand (Isaiah 7:14; Micah 5:2).

When? The Bible does not give the month or day. Man divides history and reckons time by the year of His birth – B.C., before Christ – A.D., "anno Domini nostri Jesu Christi," "in the year of our Lord Jesus Christ." This is A.D. 2022.

Who? Jesus Christ is God and Man. The Creator, the eternal "Son of God" "from everlasting" "who made all things … was made flesh, and dwelt among us" (Luke 1:35; John 1:1-14). "God was manifest in the flesh" (1 Timothy 3:16 KJV). The "virgin's son" was "Emmanuel … God with us" (Matthew 1:23).

Why? "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners" (1 Timothy 1:15). "Thou shalt call His name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins" (Matthew 1:21).

How? "Christ … did no sin" but lived in perfect obedience to God's law. In the sinner's place, "Christ … once suffered" God's wrath, curse and punishment "for sins – the Just for the unjust," dying on the cross (Isaiah 53:3-12; Galatians 3:10,13; 1 Peter 2:21-24; 3:18). God "spared not His own Son" (Romans 6:23; 8:32). He was "made sin for us who knew no sin that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him" (2 Corinthians 5:21). "We have redemption through His blood … the forgiveness of sins" (Colossians 1:14).

"What must I do to be saved? … Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved" (Acts 16:30-31).

This is "good tidings of great joy … to all people" (Luke 2:10)! "Is it nothing to you?" (Lamentations 1:12)

Michael W. Ellis

