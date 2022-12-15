Report: 8 times gov't orchestrated 'protection' racket for Bidens

The federal government is interpreting its obligations, those like providing for national security, establishing foreign policy, maintaining a national economy and others outlined in the Constitution, to include providing a "protection" racket for the Biden family political dynasty.

That's the conclusion from Margot Cleveland, the senior legal correspondent at The Federalist and a contributor to National Review Online, the Washington Examiner, Aleteia, and Townhall.com.

She's a lawyer and graduate of the Notre Dame Law School where she earned the Hoynes Prize, the law school’s highest honor.

In a report at The Federalist, she bluntly charged, "For years, our federal government has quietly operated a protect-Biden racket. The public, however, has only recently — and haphazardly — learned of the lengths federal law enforcement officials and government employees have gone to safeguard the Biden family secrets."

Then she lists eight "squelched scandals," the first being the Hunter Biden laptop story.

That was when the New York Pot found, inside the drive of a laptop Hunter Biden had abandoned at a repair shop, evidence implicating Joe Biden in a "pay-to-play scandal," from details that Hunter introduced his father, then vice president, to an executive as a Ukrainian company "less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company."

Joe Biden not only coerced the government there into firing the prosecutor looking into the company paying Hunter Biden, he came home and bragged about it;

That episode also included the FBI interfering in the 2020 election, with its warning to social media to censor certain information concerning the Bidens.

Explained Cleveland, "Of course, the Hunter Biden laptop was not part of a 'hack-and-leak operation,' and it wasn’t 'Russian propaganda' or 'important misinformation' — and the FBI knew that fact because it had seized the laptop from the computer repair store nearly a year earlier, in December of 2019. But the FBI nonetheless deceived the tech giants to induce them to censor the pay-to-play scandal that likely would have cost Joe Biden the election."

Second was the FBI's seizure of Hunter's laptop from that repair shop.

That, she said, was foiled only by the fact that the repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, made a copy of the abandoned hard drive before the FBI grabbed it.

Had that not happened, "The FBI could have kept the entire story quiet. One can’t help but wonder if the bureau’s true motivation in seizing the laptop was to protect the Biden family."

Then, as perhaps not many people know, there was a second laptop.

"Another Biden-clean-up mission may have taken place two months later when, in February 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration raided the office of Hunter Biden’s former psychiatrist, Keith Ablow. In executing the search warrant, the DEA seized from Ablow’s safe a second laptop that belonged to Hunter. Even though Hunter was under investigation at the time, the government returned the laptop to his lawyer. At the time of the DEA search, no mention was made of the Hunter Biden laptop. Instead, the limited public coverage of the raid consisted of reports that the DEA claimed the execution of the search warrant was part of an 'ongoing investigation' and references to Ablow’s medical license being recovered in May of 2019 for alleged 'inappropriate sexual activity with patients and illegally giving prescriptions to employees," she explained.

Next on the list was "ignoring intelligence threats to provide plausible deniability."

"The Delaware laptop contained hordes of compromising information on both Hunter Biden and his father. Beyond that scandalous material, the laptop also included another significant revelation: that Hunter Biden believed the Russians had stolen another laptop that contained material ripe for blackmailing the Biden family," Cleveland noted.

Evidence was found on the abandoned laptop that Hunter spoke of his drug-induced frenzy in which he lived. He spent party time with his drug dealer and others, including "this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette."

Then he found that laptop gone. On tape, he frets: "I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing crazy f----- sex, f------, you know. My computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on, and somebody stole it during that period of time."

He admitted worrying Russians could "blackmail" him.

Cleveland note, "It is difficult to overstate the national security risk that would exist if the Russians had possession of a laptop filled with not just personal information about Hunter Biden, but communications implicating his father in a pay-to-play scandal. And the FBI, had it properly processed the laptop upon subpoenaing it from Mac Isaac, would have known of that risk and, at a minimum, provided Joe Biden a defensive briefing."

Instead, the report said, the FBI told workers not to look at the laptop.

Then in the No. 5 slot, the FBI not only delayed investigating Hunter Biden and his laptops, they opened a "sham investigation" so that verifiable information, which damaged the Bidens, could be cast off as "disinformation."

That's from investigatory work by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who said the FBI "sought to falsely portray as disinformation evidence acquired from multiple sources that provided the FBI derogatory information related to Hunter Biden’s financial and foreign business activities, even though some of that information had already been or could be verified."

Then when Hunter Biden wrote "no" on a federal firearms purchase document to the question if he was using unlawful drugs, the "government apparently look[ed] the other way."

Cleveland explained, "According to Politico, on Oct. 23, 2018, Hallie Biden, Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover, removed 'Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone.' After the manager of the grocery store called police, who launched an investigation, 'a curious thing happened,' as Politico put it: 'Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale…'"

That, she said, "suggests agents again worked to protect the Biden family."

Similarly, the rescuers charged to help the Biden family when Ashley Biden left behind her diary in a home she had been living.

The federal government charged two people who allegedly tried to sell it, and then raided the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, who had been given the opportunity to use its information, but didn't.

Then, finally, Cleveland explains, "Attorney General Merrick Garland represents the final and biggest protector of the Biden family, with the investigation into Hunter Biden continuing under the oversight of the Biden administration’s Department of Justice. Similarly, the DOJ, through the Western District of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, 'is still overseeing the criminal investigation into the bankrupt health care business from which James Biden allegedly siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars to finance repairs to his beach house.'"

She cited the "clear conflicts of interest" in the situations.

"Apparently, the only thing as strong as the get-Trump attitude of the deep state is the protect-the-Bidens stance of the federal government."

