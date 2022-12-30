Report: 97% of anti-Jewish assault crimes in New York were by other minorities

By Kate Anderson

Americans Against Antisemitism (AAA) released a report revealing that 97% of hate crimes against Jews in New York between 2018 and 2022 were committed by other minority groups.

AAA’s report was first posted on AAA founder Dov Hikind’s Twitter account Wednesday. The report documented 194 cases of assault against Jews from April 2018 to August 2022, and, in 99 of those assaults, official reports included the ethnicity of the perpetrator revealing 97% were committed by other minorities.

Black perpetrators were responsible for 69% of physical or verbal assaults, Asians made up 17%, Hispanics accounted for 11% and white attackers committed 3%.

Of the 194, 154 were physical assaults and 40 consisted of verbal assaults, almost four instances of physical violence per one instance of verbal abuse, according to the report. Teenagers were responsible for 22% of the assaults and 16% of teens carried out the attack with two or more individuals.

Israel Bitton, director of AAA, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the report was unique because it only focused on assault.

“[T]his report is focused entirely on the subset of assault (verbal and physical) as a hate crime. This is an important distinction because very often the wild stats on anti-Jewish hate crimes are often downplayed as ‘mostly against property,’ so it is important to quantify the extent of anti-Jewish assaults on persons which shows that even when controlling for crimes against property the number of attacks on Jewish persons remains the highest of all target groups,” Bitton explained.

Religious/identifiable Jews made up 94% of the 194 victims attacked from 2018-2022, with Hasidic Jews identified as 52% of the victims and Orthodox Jews making up 41%. The attacks occurred predominately in four of the main Jewish Brooklyn neighborhoods: 25% in Crown Heights, 29% in Williamsburg, 14% in Boro Park/Kensington and 10% in Midwood/Flatbush.

“[I]t’s the first study to examine how hate crime violence can be disproportionately affecting a particular subset of a target group and thus it’s the first data to support what has only been suspected anecdotally which is that Orthodox Jews bear the disproportionate share of antisemitic violence,” Bitton noted

Even more concerning was the low number of convictions: Only two criminals were given prison sentences and less than 10 were convicted. Bitton also pointed out the importance of where the crimes occurred, stating that normally victims are attacked when they are the minority in a particular area, but the report demonstrates that Jews are most often attacked in their own neighborhoods.

“[T]hat shows greater audacity on the part of hate criminals who may be emboldened to attack Jews in broad daylight in Jewish communities because they know they can expect two things: a lack of public outcry; and a slap on the wrist from the criminal justice system,” Bitton said.

The NPYD did not respond to DCNF’s request for comment.

