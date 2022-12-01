Report: Vast majority of Americans should wait until age 70 to collect Social Security

(TRISH REGAN INTEL) – The majority of Americans should wait until they’re age 70 to begin collecting their Social Security benefits to maximize their monthly payments, according to a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“Americans are notoriously bad savers,” the authors of the report state. “Large numbers are reaching old age too poor to finance retirements that could last longer than they worked.”

They suggest that “virtually all American workers age 45 to 62 should wait beyond age 65 to collect. More than 90 percent should wait till age 70.”

