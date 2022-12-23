A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republicans warn FedEx, UPS against overregulating gun store owners

Reports that shipping companies may be working to create gun registries, track firearms

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:22pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – A group of Republicans have warned FedEx and UPS against imposing burdensome regulations on gun store owners that would allow the companies to track firearms sales.

Led by Montana Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the group of 18 GOP AGs sent a letter to each company demanding they provide a copy of their updated terms of service and answer questions as to the intent behind their changes. Kentucky GOP Attorney General Daniel Cameron signed the letter to FedEx, but not the one addressed to UPS.

"According to these reports, FedEx now requires FFL [Federal Firearms License] holders to create three separate shipping accounts: one for firearms, one for firearm parts, and one for all other firearm-related products," the letter reads. "Under this three-tier system, gun sellers cannot mix and match shipments, which reveals to your company whether they are shipping a gun, gun part, or a gun-related item."

