A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM

Good Samaritans noticed bank card, wad of cash

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2022 at 11:27am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WNDU) – A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found. The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found.

Arriving officers said they made contact with Jazmin and Rosa Lea Gutierrez who had noticed there was an ATM card along with a large amount of cash in the machine while they were out on a walk. Police said the two immediately contacted them and handed over the items they had found to officers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The department said, “There are actually good people in this world who have integrity and will do the right thing when someone isn’t looking.”

TRENDING: Disruptions on flights plummet following demise of Biden's mask mandate

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Problem of Whiteness' instructor doubles down, complains social media 'multiplies' her critics
Transgender student charged with assaulting female high school classmates in bathroom
Appeals court rules Jewish university must recognize LGBT student group
University students refuse to leave campus building until they're given all 'A' grades
University pays $90K to settle free-speech lawsuit with Christian club
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×