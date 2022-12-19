Rising hockey star dies 'suddenly' at 18

(FOX NEWS) -- Abakar Kazbekov, a Russian teenage hockey player who was competing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), has died, the organization announced Saturday. He was 18.

Kazbekov was playing for the London Knights of the OHL. The OHL is one of the three major junior hockey leagues in Canada. The league is for players mainly between the ages 16-19.

Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk — London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 17, 2022

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov," the league said in a statement. "Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

