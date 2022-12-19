A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rising hockey star dies 'suddenly' at 18

No details of his death revealed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2022 at 9:03pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Abakar Kazbekov, a Russian teenage hockey player who was competing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), has died, the organization announced Saturday. He was 18.

Kazbekov was playing for the London Knights of the OHL. The OHL is one of the three major junior hockey leagues in Canada. The league is for players mainly between the ages 16-19.

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov," the league said in a statement. "Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

