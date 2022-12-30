A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rolex watch theft wave hits major western cities

Violent high-end robberies are rising

Published December 30, 2022 at 3:52pm
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:52pm
Rolex watch (Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Timepiece aficionados are leaving their Rolex, Patek, Audemars Piguet, and other expensive watches at home as they attempt to stay under criminals' radar while in public. From Los Angeles to Manhattan to London to Paris, violent high-end watch robberies are rising.

While watch theft statistics are limited in major metro areas, authorities across the US and Europe have warned about a wave of criminals targeting affluent people for their timepieces.

Bloomberg reported London's Metropolitan Police Service recorded a staggering 60% jump in knife-point robberies. In Paris, an entire police task force has been assigned to investigate luxury watch theft.

Read the full story ›

