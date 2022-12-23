Russia plots new oil production cut to starve the west of fuel

By Jack McEvoy
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that Moscow may cut its daily crude oil output by up to 700,000 barrels in response to the Biden administration’s and other wealthy nations’ move to target Russian energy profits, according to Bloomberg.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: 'A recipe for tyranny': Republican lawmaker faces removal under 'disloyalty clause'
On Dec. 5, the Group of Seven developed democracies (G7) placed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil to simultaneously reduce Russian energy revenues that are funding its invasion of Ukraine and bring down global fuel prices. During an appearance on Russian state TV, Novak said that the nation could cut crude production in early 2023 by 500,000 to 700,000 barrels per day, equal to roughly five to six percent of what the nation is currently pumping, Bloomberg reported.
“We are ready to partially cut our production early next year,” Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel. “Right now we’d rather take a risk of a production cut than stick to the policy of selling in line with the threshold,” he stated, adding that the potential cuts would be “insignificant.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters Thursday that he would sign a decree to deploy “preventative measures” aimed at countering the West’s price cap, according to Bloomberg. Oil prices have risen over the past two weeks with the price of Brent crude, the leading oil price benchmark, hitting $83 per barrel on Friday.
Putin told reporters in early December that he would consider cutting oil production in response to the price cap and warned that Europe would suffer a harsh winter due to the cap’s ability to exacerbate soaring energy prices. Fuel prices could rise once again as Russian production cuts combined with recovering Chinese oil demand could squeeze global crude supplies, Bloomberg reported.
The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.
To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.
Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.
All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!