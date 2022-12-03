San Francisco elections chief gets fired over being the wrong skin color

Famed liberal lawyer and commentator Alan Dershowitz is raising questions about an apparently race-based decision by the city of San Francisco to dismiss its longtime – and long-praised – elections chief.

Dershowitz is the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, emeritus at Harvard Law School, and wrote at the Gatestone Institute about John Arntz, who has been the city's elections department chief for 20 years.

"He has been repeatedly praised for his excellent performance at this increasingly important job — important because of so many election challenges and doubts. Just two years ago, the election commission commended him for his 'incredible leadership,'" he explained.

"But now they are essentially firing him because he is apparently of the wrong race to satisfy their 'racial equity plan.'"

TRENDING: As Musk fights censorship, states take aim at Fauci, Big Tech

Arntz was told by the city, "Our decision wasn't about your performance, but after twenty years we wanted to take action on the city's racial equity plan and give people an opportunity to compete for a leadership position," the commentary said.

Derhowitz noted the mayor disagreed with the move, and all 12 managers in Arntz' department asked that he be kept on.

"But in today's woke world of identity politics, race trumps meritocracy. 'Racial equity' plans are apparently more important than electoral integrity," Dershowitz said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should city employees be hired or fired depending on skin color? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (1 Votes) 97% (38 Votes)

His replacement could, in fact, be good, Dershowitz explained.

"But that is not the point. His contract would clearly have been renewed — he would not have been fired — if he were of an 'acceptable' race. But he is not, because he does not meet the criteria for the city's 'racial equity plan.'"

While the city said Arntz can "reapply" for his job, this "'CYA' tactic does not even pass the giggle test," Dershowitz said.

"It certainly does not pass the constitutional test, even the one that currently allows universities to place the thumb of racial diversity on the scale of admissions. That test is likely to be changed — perhaps disallowed — even in the context of private universities such as Harvard. The city of San Francisco is a state actor that is constitutionally prohibited from disqualifying job applicants on the basis of race.

"That is precisely what occurred here, despite the phony claim that he can reapply for his job," he said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!