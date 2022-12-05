A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Satan is real': Dolly Parton passionately rebukes devil on prime-time TV

'He wants to tear us up in little pieces, break us down and send us straight to hell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 8:31pm
Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Country legend Dolly Parton performed her hit song “Go to Hell” during a Christmas special Thursday night, passionately rebuking the devil during prime-time TV.

The Grammy-winning songstress, who included the tune in her “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” special on NBC, has long been outspoken about her faith.

And Parton’s tune is all about telling Satan to “go to hell,” with the lyrics repeating that refrain, among other chastisements.

