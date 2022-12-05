'Satan is real': Dolly Parton passionately rebukes devil on prime-time TV

(FAITHWIRE) -- Country legend Dolly Parton performed her hit song “Go to Hell” during a Christmas special Thursday night, passionately rebuking the devil during prime-time TV.
The Grammy-winning songstress, who included the tune in her “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” special on NBC, has long been outspoken about her faith.
And Parton’s tune is all about telling Satan to “go to hell,” with the lyrics repeating that refrain, among other chastisements.