FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Satanists put up holiday display alongside nativity

'The people are allowed to express our deepest religious faith'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:32pm
(HEADLINE USA) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.

With the exception of the first year of COVID-19, a private group has funded a Christian nativity scene for 14 years. During a dedication last week, Bernie Lutchman discussed the importance of the display.

“Just as political rallies are held here in this space, we too, the people are allowed to express our deepest religious faith,” Lutchman said.

Read the full story ›

