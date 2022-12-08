Satanists put up holiday display alongside nativity

(HEADLINE USA) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.

With the exception of the first year of COVID-19, a private group has funded a Christian nativity scene for 14 years. During a dedication last week, Bernie Lutchman discussed the importance of the display.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Just as political rallies are held here in this space, we too, the people are allowed to express our deepest religious faith,” Lutchman said.

TRENDING: You're fired! Superintendent caught in school-rape scandal

Read the full story ›