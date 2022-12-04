A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Saturday Night Live' surprises audience with joke about Biden and brain damage

'How do you expect him to care about sick leave when he shows up to work every day with full-blown CTE?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 6:48pm
Michael Che of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' jokes about Joe Biden and his apparent brain damage on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, (NBC video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- "Saturday Night Live" went so far as to suggest that President Biden may have brain damage in a joke made by "Weekend Update" host Michael Che.

Che used the claim as a punchline in a joke following the news that the president recently signed a bill to avert an impending strike by railway workers ahead of the holidays.

"President Biden signed a measure that would force railway workers to accept a deal that averts a strike but does not include paid sick leave. But how do you expect Biden to care about sick leave when he shows up to work every day with full-blown CTE?" Che joked.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







