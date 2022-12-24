Saudis working on alliance with China under Joe Biden's 'careless' foreign policy

Some of Joe Biden's failures while in the White House are easy enough to see, but there's one that has been harder to quantify.

Americans already know the extent of his policies that allow massive inflation and surging energy prices, his wide open southern border that is attracting millions of illegal aliens, his attacks on America's energy industry, his border-to-border promotions of abortion and transgenderism for children.

But identify foreign policy mistakes have been harder to see until now.

It is Con Coughlin, the defense and foreign affairs editor at the Telegraph, and Shillman Journalism Fellow at Gatestone Institute, that has written on that website about how Biden's "incompetent management of the U.S.-Saudi relationship" has convinced Riyadh to be "looking to China to protect its interests."

TRENDING: Reparations: Blackwashing slavery

That, he wrote, "confirms the alarming decline in U.S. influence in the region that has taken place under the vacuum in Biden's leadership."

He said, "Nothing better illustrates the utter ineptitude of the Biden administration's dealings with the Middle East than Saudi Arabia's decision to forge a strategic alliance with China. This is a time when Washington should be working overtime to strengthen its ties with long-standing allies like the Saudis to combat the mounting threat Iran poses to the region's security."

He noted not only are Iran's ayatollahs working on nuclear weaponry, but a new "axis of evil" has been formed between Tehran and Moscow so Iran "will soon be taking delivery of state-of-the-art Russian warplanes to add to its military arsenal."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Biden's "careless" foreign policy pushing the Saudis into the arms of China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He wrote, "By any standard, the deepening military cooperation between Russia and Iran should serve as a wake-up call to the Biden administration to redouble its efforts to reaffirm its commitment to key allies in the region such as the Saudis, who are committed to resisting any attempt by Tehran to expand its malign influence in the region."

But, he said, it is the "Biden administration's willful neglect of its relations with the Saudis" that has pushed Riyadh to "build a partnership with Beijing."

That was evidenctfrom Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the kingdom.

"Rarely has a visiting leader been the recipient of such lavish state pageantry as Xi after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spared no effort to afford the Chinese leader a warm welcome, which included a jet escort on his arrival," he explained. "During his three-day visit, Xi held extensive talks with the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, as well as other senior Saudi officials and signed a strategic partnership agreement that will deepen ties between Riyadh and Beijing on a range of issues, from defense to technology."

The result that Biden has inspired, Coughlin explained, is that "Riyadh is now moving away from its traditional alliance with the U.S. and strengthening its ties with Beijing" and that is "a strategic disaster of epic proportions."

The result "serves as a damning indictment of the Biden administration's careless treatment of the Saudis, for which the president is personally to blame," he wrote.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!