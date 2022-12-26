A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I saw a demon manifest': Pastor's daughter tormented by evil spirit

'My heart was beating so fast that I thought it was going to explode'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2022 at 7:56pm
Sarah Gonzalez (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- Sarah Gonzalez wanted to pretend it never happened. She was dabbling in witchcraft when she had a demonic encounter that she knew could have killed her. Afterward, she lived in total fear that the demon would return. And then one day, it did.

"I immediately sensed a demonic spirit," says Sarah. "There was total evil that I could sense in my whole body. And physically, my heart was beating so fast that I thought it was going to explode."

In her early twenties, Sarah was intrigued by witchcraft.

Read the full story ›

