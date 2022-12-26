'I saw a demon manifest': Pastor's daughter tormented by evil spirit

(CBN NEWS) -- Sarah Gonzalez wanted to pretend it never happened. She was dabbling in witchcraft when she had a demonic encounter that she knew could have killed her. Afterward, she lived in total fear that the demon would return. And then one day, it did.

"I immediately sensed a demonic spirit," says Sarah. "There was total evil that I could sense in my whole body. And physically, my heart was beating so fast that I thought it was going to explode."

In her early twenties, Sarah was intrigued by witchcraft.

