Scientists reconstruct face of 'handsome' Ramses II, possible pharaoh of Exodus

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Ancient Egypt’s ruler Ramses II has come to life in new detailed images created by CT software that allows accurate facial reconstruction.'

In a joint scientific project led by researchers from Egypt and England, the mummy of Ramses II was “digitally unwrapped,” allowing historians to observe the famous pharaoh at the time of his death, at the age of 90, for the first time.

Scientists used earlier CT scans of the pharaoh’s mummy and applied to them analysis software to parse out details. Experts were then able to differentiate between the skull and other materials used during the embalmment process and produce 3D images of the skull. The face was then reconstructed using Egyptian measurements of facial muscle layers.

