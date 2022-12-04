Secret Service keeps changing story about Hunter Biden's gun

Government watchdog Judicial Watch says the U.S. Secret Service essentially is being irresponsible with its response to questions relating to an incident in which Hunter Biden apparently submitted the wrong answer on a federal form in order to buy a handgun.

Judicial Watch has been investigating that situation, since there never was any accountability for the younger Biden for his claim that he was not using drugs when he made the purchase, a status that would have disallowed his purchase.

The gun reportedly was disposed of in a garbage bin in Delaware.

When the watchdog started investigating, the Secret Service said there were a few records of the gun transaction.

Then it said, oops, no there aren’t.

Now there are again.

”The Secret Service now says it now located over 100 records, totaling over 400 pages and will complete its initial processing of the records by January 9, 2023,” Judicial Watch revealed.

It wants to know whether and how the Secret Service intervened for Hunter Biden in the incident.

Last September, it filed a Freedom of Information Action lawsuit for records and communications about the purchase.

”The Secret Service’s changing story on records raises additional questions about its role in the Hunter Biden gun incident. One thing is clear, Judicial Watch’s persistence means the public may get records that the Secret Service suggested didn’t exist,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Reports have revealed that it was in October 2018 and Hunter Biden’s handgun was taken by Hallie Biden, the widow of then-presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Beau.

Then in 2021, a report revealed, “Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone. Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO. But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact."

The FOIA lawsuit is to gain access to evidence about what happened.

The gun incident is just one in a long list of scandals that involve Hunter Biden, and even, allegedly, Joe Biden.

