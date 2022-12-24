Sen. Lindsey Graham: Someone must 'take out' Putin for war to end

(ZEROHEDGE) – Senator Lindsey Graham this week repeated his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be assassinated, telling Fox News in a live interview that the Ukraine war will only end if someone "takes Putin out".

"How does this war end? When Russia breaks, and they take Putin out. Anything short of that, the war’s gonna continue," Graham said on Wednesday's America Reports on Fox.

Graham said Moscow's invasion won't succeed because the United States is "in it to win it, and the only way you’re gonna win it is to break the Russian military and have somebody in Russia take Putin out to give the Russian people a new lease on life."

