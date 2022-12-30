A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Small businesses pay ultimate price as crime wave continues battering communities across nation

Property theft, drug use, other issues have continued plaguing urban areas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:02pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Small businesses from coast to coast have closed up shop this year in response to rampant crimes that threaten the safety of their employees and customers, and oftentimes, left them with hefty bills to clean up break-ins and loss of merchandise. The business owners' stories vary, but all have found a common theme: Crime and other issues like drug use need to be cleaned up in America's cities or businesses will continue to suffer. 

"Somebody goes out and does something that is wrong. It’s wrong. So they should have … mandatory jail time for certain offenses like breaking and entering," San Antonio business owner Ana Fernandez told Fox News Digital in an interview. 

Fernandez was forced to close her brick-and-mortar location for Chamoy City Limits, a restaurant famed for its chili and other Tex-Mex classics, back in November after facing eight crime incidents in just eight months. She is still doing catering orders and operating a food truck.

Read the full story ›

