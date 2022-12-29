(STUDY FINDS) -- Are you smarter than artificial intelligence? A new study finds one revolutionary program is putting human intellect to shame.

Researchers from UCLA have found that the autoregressive language model Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) clearly outperforms the average college student in a series of reasoning tests that measure intelligence. The program uses deep learning to produce human-like text. GPT-3, a technology created by OpenAI, has a host of applications, including language translation and generating text for applications such as chatbots.

It’s currently one of the largest and most powerful language processing AI models, with 175 billion parameters.

