Southwest Airlines flight turmoil leads to another day of mass cancellations, delays

(FOX BUSINESS) – Southwest Airlines is facing another day of temple-throbbing cancelations and delays, with tracker FlightAware showing thousands within, into our out of the U.S. on Thursday morning. On the Texas-based airline, the website said that 58%, or more than 2,350 flights, had been canceled and 56 had been delayed.

In an email to Fox Business on Thursday. Southwest Airlines said that it is flying "roughly one-third" of its schedule through Thursday, as of now. "We have no updates or adjustments to share regarding Friday's schedule," a spokesperson said.

"The Southwest team is working to accommodate customers on available flights as soon as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience to our customers," the airline wrote.

