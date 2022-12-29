A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyTHE FRIENDLY SKIES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Southwest Airlines flight turmoil leads to another day of mass cancellations, delays

'We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 4:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – Southwest Airlines is facing another day of temple-throbbing cancelations and delays, with tracker FlightAware showing thousands within, into our out of the U.S. on Thursday morning. On the Texas-based airline, the website said that 58%, or more than 2,350 flights, had been canceled and 56 had been delayed.

In an email to Fox Business on Thursday. Southwest Airlines said that it is flying "roughly one-third" of its schedule through Thursday, as of now. "We have no updates or adjustments to share regarding Friday's schedule," a spokesperson said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The Southwest team is working to accommodate customers on available flights as soon as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience to our customers," the airline wrote.

TRENDING: Trump impeachment boss: Destroy current method to elect presidents

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
Terrifying moment illegal migrants try to smash their way into Texas ranch house 50 miles over the border
Tall Tales: Before George Santos, politicians from Biden to Clinton fibbed about their past
Biden admin to mandate COVID tests for travelers from China
Europeans resort to desperate measures to find heat amid energy crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×