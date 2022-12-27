A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ON WALL STREET
S&P 500 closes lower, Nasdaq sheds 1% as bond yields pop

Southwest shed nearly 6% as airline cancels thousands of flights

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2022 at 4:22pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday, at the start of the holiday-shortened week, as bond yields climbed and investors weighed the economic outlook for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 33,241.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to settle at 3,829.25, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.38% to end at 10,353.23.

China-linked stocks advanced as the country loosened Covid restrictions. Tesla dropped more than 11% on news of an extended production pause, with the stock on pace for its worst year ever. Southwest shed nearly 6% as the airline canceled thousands of flights.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
