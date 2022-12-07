S&P 500 notches 5th day of losses as traders consider recession odds, yields fall

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell for a fifth day as traders weighed the possibility of a recession, and the likelihood of a longer-than-expected hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P slipped 0.19% to end the session at 3,933.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 1.58 points, roughly flat, to finish the session at 33,597.92. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51% to end at 10,958.55.

Bond yields also fell, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note last trading nearly 10 basis points lower at 3.419%.

