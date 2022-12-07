A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
S&P 500 notches 5th day of losses as traders consider recession odds, yields fall

'The market's kind of bobbing and weaving and finding its breath after the big rally off the October lows'

WND News Services
Published December 7, 2022
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell for a fifth day as traders weighed the possibility of a recession, and the likelihood of a longer-than-expected hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P slipped 0.19% to end the session at 3,933.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 1.58 points, roughly flat, to finish the session at 33,597.92. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51% to end at 10,958.55.

Bond yields also fell, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note last trading nearly 10 basis points lower at 3.419%.

WND News Services
