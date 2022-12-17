Squirrel hides out in family's Christmas tree

(UPI) – A North Carolina family shared video from the unusual festive scene that unfolded when a squirrel that entered their home tried to hide out in the Christmas tree.

Taylor Stading, who posted videos of the wildlife encounter to Facebook, said the squirrel apparently entered her family's Waxhaw home through a loose roof shingle, climbed through a sink pipe opening and emerged in an upstairs bathroom.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Stading said the family dog, Dixie, then chased the squirrel through the house until it managed to hide out in the Christmas tree.

TRENDING: Disruptions on flights plummet following demise of Biden's mask mandate

Read the full story ›