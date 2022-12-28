State launches investigation of 'all-ages' Christmas-themed drag show

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

Editor’s note: This article has been updated.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) launched an investigation into a Christmas-themed drag show that was open to “all-ages,” the department confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

TRENDING: Parents slam effort to ban 'hate speech' from school-board meetings

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale hosted “A Drag Queen Christmas” on Dec. 26, according to an archived version of its website. The DBPR issued a statement Tuesday, obtained by the DCNF, announcing it would investigate the performance which was described as “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”

“This is an all-ages show but may contain adult content,” an event details tab on the archived web page reads. The show no longer appears on the live version of the Broward Center’s website.

“The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event,” the statement reads. “DBPR will, like in other cases, take action.”

Are leftists intentionally trying to pervert the minds of America's children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

BDPR Statement by Alexa Schwerha

The statement then reminded readers that “exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida” and violates the department’s liquor license standards.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” the statement continued. “The Department frequently conducts investigations into these matters upon tips provided by the public, and we thank the public for continuing to bring attention to these incidents. Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing.”

The show reportedly features sexually explicit scenes and displays partial nudity. During its Austin, Texas, show two performers appeared to simulate anal sex during an act called “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer.” Another performer showed off fake breasts.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” began its nation-wide 2022 tour in November and is scheduled to have its final performance on Dec. 29, according to its flyer. The final stretch of the tour will take place in different Florida cities including Miami, Orlando and Clearwater.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!