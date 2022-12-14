State now requires schools to honor biological sex rather than gender identity

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Ohio Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday that opposes the Biden administration Title IX revisions which protects students on the basis of gender identity.

The Ohio Board of Education voted 10-7 to approve a resolution which requires that students compete in sports and use bathrooms, locker rooms and restrooms on the basis of biological sex. The resolution opposes the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX revisions that prohibits schools from discriminating on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Parents have a right to be directly involved in their child’s education and “upbringing,” the resolution stated, including that under the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX revisions, students could transition genders at school “without parental consent.”

“The Board acknowledges the pain experienced by those suffering with gender dysphoria and that decisions regarding the appropriate course of action for minor students experiencing symptoms of gender dysphoria rightfully belong in the hands of parents rather than the state,” the resolution stated.

As a part of the resolution the state superintendent must mail a copy of the resolution to every school district to “inform schools and districts, not to compel them to take a particular course of action.”

“We are extremely disappointed that the Ohio State Board of Education has passed this anti-trans resolution, “Columbus-based Equitas Health, a group that focuses on health services of the LGBTQ community, said.

The Biden administration is reviewing comments collected in response to the proposed revisions during the public comment period. Heritage Action launched a comment portal for those opposed to the Title IX revisions, and collected more than 11,000 comments, accounting for at least 10% of all comments submitted.

The Ohio Board of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

