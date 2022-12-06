Stealing is now so rampant, Walmart looking at closing stores

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Walmart could face store closures and price increases due to large-scale retail theft, CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC Tuesday.

Large-scale shoplifting has become a growing issue for major retailers in recent years, with some CEOs blaming rampant organized crime and lax prosecutors, according to CNBC. Theft has become so widespread that it’s making significant cuts into retail profits and could drive major changes to retail operations.

TRENDING: Secret Service keeps changing story about Hunter Biden's gun

“Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” McMillon said. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and or stores will close.”

Mass theft is mostly confined to certain cities and store locations, and Walmart has good relationships with law enforcement in most areas, but prosecutors’ reluctance to charge criminals in these cases worsens the problem, McMillon said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Target CFO Michael Fiddelke said in November that the retail giant saw a 50% surge in theft over the past year, costing the company $400 million.

Are thieves stepping up their activity because leftist prosecutors are often not charging the criminals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (27 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“This is an industry-wide problem that is often driven by criminal networks, and we are collaborating with multiple stakeholders to find industry-wide solutions,” Fiddelke said, according to Fox Business. “Along with other retailers, we’ve seen a significant increase in theft and organized retail crime across our business … As a result, we’re making significant investments in training and technology that can deter theft and keep our guests and store team members safe.”

Other retailers are facing tough decisions due to rising crime in some American cities. Chicago is seeing a mass exodus of corporations from the city amid worsening theft and violent crime, and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Los Angeles looked like “a third world country” due to “organized gangs” conducting large-scale theft.

Walmart and Target did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!