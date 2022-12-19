A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close lower for a 4th day as recession angst dashes hope of year-end rally

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 162 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Monday as recession fears mounted and investors worried time is running out for a year-end rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 162.92 points, or 0.49%, to close at 32,757.54. The S&P 500 fell 0.90% to 3,817.66, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.49%to 10,546.03, weighed down by shares of Amazon, which slipped 3.35%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Monday’s close marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for all three averages.

TRENDING: This generation's Algore

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower for a 4th day as recession angst dashes hope of year-end rally
Homelessness hits 8-year high under Biden
N.Y. Times publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika on 1st day of Hanukkah
Popular game maker to pay gigantic fine for 'violating kids' privacy and duping players'
Court rules: Boys can continue dominating girls' sports in one state
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×