Stocks close lower for a 4th day as recession angst dashes hope of year-end rally

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Monday as recession fears mounted and investors worried time is running out for a year-end rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 162.92 points, or 0.49%, to close at 32,757.54. The S&P 500 fell 0.90% to 3,817.66, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.49%to 10,546.03, weighed down by shares of Amazon, which slipped 3.35%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Monday’s close marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for all three averages.

TRENDING: This generation's Algore

Read the full story ›