Student ferociously bullied, now school wants his mom to pay $7,000!

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was facing relentless verbal and physical bullying at his Texas middle school is partnering with the Goldwater Institute to try to get information on just how bad the school's bully infestation is.

The Institute reported the situation involves Terrie Chumchal and her son, who for two years has endured bullying from other students, mostly because of his Korean American heritage.

"One horrifying assault even left the now-eighth-grader with a ruptured ear drum," the institute said.

So Chumchal began by asking the district for details about its bullying problem.

TRENDING: The shepherds: Why their story still matters

The response she got was that she could have some answers – if she paid a $7,000 fee to the school.

"Parents shouldn’t have to pay thousands of dollars just to access simple information about what’s happening in their children’s schools," explained Warren Norred, a lawyer volunteering his services with the Goldwater American Freedom Network.

"Texas law is clear on the matter—and I intend to fight this excessive public records fee and defend Terrie’s right to access public information."

He has filed an appeal with the Texas attorney general's office of the district's "excessive fee demand."

Should parents have to pay thousands of dollars just to access simple information? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She was just trying to find out the extent of the issues inside the district. To do that, she submitted a public records request asking for the number of bullying and assault incidents and police and grievance reports.

"In response, the district’s lawyers told Terrie that accessing this simple information would cost $7,111.12 in public records fees," Goldwater reported.

"My son has been the victim of bullying and assaults for over two years. When I have asked questions about these incidents, I receive inconsistent responses from different district administrators. Other families have publicly voiced the same concerns, so this is why I requested this information," she said, in a report released by Goldwater. "We deserve to have insight as to how significant these issues are within our district. Don’t I have the right to know what’s going on in my own child’s public school?"

The institute explained she requested only the number of reports – not confidential information that would be in their content.

"This is information that a school district should easily be able to obtain and provide to parents without concern of sharing private or sensitive information," Goldwater said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!