Students of color allowed 'safe space' without white males at college

'To make it through the antiBlack white capitalist institution'

Published December 11, 2022 at 6:53pm
Published December 11, 2022 at 6:53pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Students of Color Alliance lounge that requires students fill out a form listing what identity-based group they belong to before being granted electronic ID card swipe access to the venue has been established at an elite private college in Southern California.

Pomona College administrators approved the swipe-access decision in November to address student protests after easy access to the lounge had been somewhat restricted for a few years due to COVID-related occupancy rules, The Student Life reported Dec. 2.

The Students of Color Alliance posted on its Instagram page Nov. 28 that “Previously, there was no standardized process for granting swipe access to the lounge, which limited the use of the space as it was intended. Moving forward, there will be a google form that students of color can fill out to request swipe access to the space.”

